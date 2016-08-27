Lafayette Christian falls to Crisp Academy

CORDELE – The Lafayette Christian School Cougars lost a shoot-out Friday night, with home-standing Crisp Academy taking a 42-33 victory.

The Cougars got back into the game after falling behind 20-6 early, but they were unable to make it all the way back.

“I’m really proud of the character our guys showed,” Lafayette Christian head coach Nate Shaw said. “We gave ourselves a chance.”

The Cougars had some costly turnovers they couldn’t overcome.

Lafayette Christian lost fumbles on its first two possessions, and Crisp Academy turned both of those turnovers into touchdowns.

Crisp Academy also returned an interception for a touchdown late in the game.

Lafayette Christian got a huge night from Nick Spitler, who returned two kickoffs for touchdowns, and also had an interception.

Sophomore quarterback Landon Whitley threw a pair of touchdown passes, one covering 45 yards to Josh Shepherd, and the other one going to Jacob Lueken for 20 yards.

