LaGrange dominates Villa Rica for first win

VILLA RICA – It was an impressive bounce-back performance for the LaGrange Grangers.

Coming off a loss to the Callaway Cavaliers in the season opener, LaGrange was hoping to put a win on the board on Friday night against Villa Rica.

LaGrange made it happen, rolling to a 28-7 road win.

The Grangers got it done on offense, and the defense didn’t allow any points, with the Wildcats scoring their touchdown on a fumble return.

LaGrange also scored a defensive touchdown on an interception return by Jalen Wilson.

LaGrange started quickly.

After the defense made a stop, LaGrange got a touchdown on a 40-yard run from quarterback Amad Ogletree, and Austin Stamper made the extra point to give his team a 7-0 lead.

The LaGrange defense then got into the act, with Wilson returning an interception 25 yards for the touchdown, and Stamper’s kick made it 14-0 with 7:20 left in the first quarter.

Later in the half, Ogletree threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Jamari Thrash, and LaGrange had a 21-0 lead.

Villa Rica was driving late in the second quarter, but the defense made a goal-line stand, and LaGrange took a 21-0 lead to the half.

In the fourth quarter, Villa Rica scored on an 80-yard fumble return, and LaGrange’s lead was down to 21-7.

LaGrange came right back with a score of its own, with Cornell Kendrick’s touchdown run and the extra point extending the lead to 28-7, and that was the final score.

LaGrange will be on the road again on Friday when it faces Griffin.

