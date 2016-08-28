LaGrange goes back on road looking for two straight

LAGRANGE – The LaGrange Grangers are hoping the road will be kind to them once again.

On Friday, LaGrange (1-1) dominated home-standing Villa Rica 28-7 for its first win of the year.

This week, LaGrange will be away from home once again as it visits the Griffin Bears, who are coming a wild 53-50 win over rival Spalding County in their season opener.

Also on Friday, the Troup Tigers will play their second straight home game when they host Bowdon, and Lafayette Christian will visit Central Christian in a rematch of last year’s state-championship game.

The Callaway Cavaliers, who improved to 2-0 with a win over Handley (Ala.) last week, are off this week.

LaGrange continues its challenging early-season schedule with a game at Griffin, which needed nearly all 53 of its points to beat its county rival last week.

Adam Morales made a 36-yard field goal with 3:02 left in the game to give Griffin the decisive points.

Griffin running back Santo Dunn ran for 174 yards and scored four touchdowns, and Tylan Morton had 324 passing yards with a touchdown.

Griffin had 544 yards of offense, and it rallied from a 37-27 halftime deficit.

“I’ll tell you right now I’m mentally drained,” Griffin head coach Antonio Andrew told the newspaper in Griffin. “But I’m proud of these guys and I’m proud of this football team. The kids bought into the system and believe in the system. I’m just thankful for the outcome.”

Troup (1-1) will be at Callaway Stadium for the second straight week as it hosts Bowdon in a non-region game.

Bowdon began its season with a 20-14 road win over Bremen last week.

The last time Lafayette Christian and Central Christian played, they were meeting for the Georgian Independent Christian Athletic Association eight-man championship game.

Lafayette Christian won that game in November to win the school’s first football state championship.

The stakes aren’t as high this time around, although Lafayette Christian will be looking to right the ship after two straight losses to begin the season.

Callaway (2-0) is off until Sept. 8 when it visits Columbus High.

Reach Kevin Eckleberry at (706) 884-7311 or on Twitter @lagrangesports