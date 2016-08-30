Academy softball team collects first win

LAGRANGE – After falling short in its first two games, LaGrange Academy’s softball team broke through for its first win on Friday, beating Griffin Christian 14-1.

In its first two games, LaGrange Academy lost 8-3 and 15-12, even though it was ahead in both games.

“Both games, we built up a lead,” LaGrange Academy coach Charles Parker said. “We were up 3-0, and we were up 5-0. We just have that one bad inning.”

In the win over Griffin Christian, Sydney Emerson was the starting and winning pitcher.

Amber Corley, Leah Major, Reagan Terry, Laney Anderson and Sydney Anderson each had two hits against Griffin Christian.

In the two earlier losses, Terry and Corley were LaGrange Academy’s pitchers, and Parker said they both did well.

Corley is only an eighth-grader, but she will be a key contributor on the varsity team, and Terry is a junior.

“Both of them have pitched outstanding,” Parker said. “The only thing now is our defense has let us down.”

LaGrange Academy has struggled a bit in the pitching department in recent years, and Parker is grateful to have some stability at that position.

“The pitching is the big thing, and so far, they’ve done a good job for us,” Parker said. “Our defense has let us down a little bit.”

LaGrange Academy will open its region schedule with a home game against Flint River on Thursday.

SOCCER: LaGrange Academy’s boys’ team, in its first game since winning a state championship last fall, beat Peachtree Academy 3-0 last week.

LaGrange Academy has had two other games rained out.

In the win over Peachtree Academy, John Whitlow scored on a penalty kick, and Emilio Del Toro scored two goals.

LaGrange Academy was hit hard by graduation following the 2015 season, and the only two seniors on this year’s team are Brandon Haynes and Nick Keating.

LaGrange Academy also has a new coach in Zac Knight, who has taken over for Mike Petite, who is now at Callaway High.

“They did good in the first game,” Knight said. “There are lot of little things we have to tighten up.”

Knight added that the team “stayed positive. They’ve got good chemistry.”

Reach Kevin Eckleberry at (706) 884-7311 or on Twitter @lagrangesports

LaGrange Academy soccer coach Zak Knight keeps an eye on things during practice on Monday. LaGrange Academy is 1-0 on the young season. Kevin Eckleberry | Daily News http://lagrangenews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_LGA-soccer.jpg LaGrange Academy soccer coach Zak Knight keeps an eye on things during practice on Monday. LaGrange Academy is 1-0 on the young season. Kevin Eckleberry | Daily News