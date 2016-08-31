Lafayette Christian volleyball team sweeps to wins

Lafayette Christian School’s volleyball team secured a region road win over Hearts Academy in Powder Springs on Tuesday.

The Cougars won in straight sets, 25-5, 25-14 and 25-9.

Christine Vedrenne had a big day for the Cougars with nine aces, including five in the first game, and Kaitlin Tucker had eight kills

“She was really a bright spot on offense,” Lafayette Christian coach Rene Gomez said of Tucker. “She’s a very good hitter, but our setters aren’t giving her the ball enough on the outside. We addressed that today. We kept going outside to her, and she was getting great rips.”

Gomez added that Abbey Hudson “played well on offense and defense” with six digs and seven assists.

“It was a good all-around game for her,” Gomez said. “She led by example.”

Lafayette Christian evened its record at 3-3 heading into Thursday’s home game against Heirway Christian, which has won two consecutive region championships.

Reach Kevin Eckleberry at (706) 884-7311 or on Twitter @lagrangesports