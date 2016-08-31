Callaway opens region play with loss

The Callaway Lady Cavaliers opened their Region 5-AA softball schedule with a 6-0 loss at Lamar County on Tuesday.

The Lady Cavaliers were unable to get much done offensively as they managed just three hits while striking out 17 times.

“We played hard, we just couldn’t get anything done,” Callaway coach Ashley Summerlin said.

Oeisha Jenkins pitched for Callaway and Summerlin said she “did a good job on the mound,” and the junior also had a double at the plate.

Lydia Bartlett had Callaway’s other two hits.

Summerlin said Callaway’s hitters had a difficult time adjusting to the speed of the pitches.

“We haven’t seen anybody throw that hard, so there’s a little bit of an adjustment,” Summerlin said. “We just have to do a better job at the plate. We have to make people make plays.”

Callaway will look to even its region record when it hosts Heard County on Thursday.

“That’s a rivalry game for us, and a big game for them,” Summerlin said.

LAGRANGE: Facing a strong Chapel Hill team, LaGrange fell 8-0 in a Region 5-AAAA road game on Tuesday.

Chapel Hill, which won a state championship last season and is having another big year, scored two runs in the third inning to break open a scoreless game.

Chapel Hill added five runs in the fourth inning and another run in the fifth inning to bring the run rule into play.

LaGrange managed just two hits against Chapel Hill’s Kira Morgan.

Kayla Montieth had a hit and a walk, and Te’a Winston had a hit.

LaGrange will visit Heard County today, and it will be off until Sept. 6 when it visits Central-Carroll.

LaGrange (5-9 overall) is 2-3 in the region.

