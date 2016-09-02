Local teams looking for more success

LAGRANGE – On a Friday night in early September of 2014, the Callaway Cavaliers, LaGrange Grangers and Troup Tigers were all victorious.

Nearly two years later it happened again, with each of those teams finding a way to come away with a win, making it the first time in two years that all three teams won on the same night.

It was a big night for the local teams last week, with Callaway rallying to beat Handley (Ala.) 42-28, Troup thumping Kendrick 38-12, and LaGrange dominating 28-7.

Tonight, LaGrange and Troup will try to make it another perfect night for the local GHSA teams, while Callaway takes a day off after winning its first two games.

LaGrange will be on the road to play Griffin, and Troup will be at home for the second straight week when it faces Bowdon.

In eight-man football, Lafayette Christian will look for its first win when it visits Central-Christian in a rematch of last year’s Georgia Independent Christian Athletic Association state-championship game.

For Troup, tonight offers a chance to put together a winning streak for the first time since the opening two games of the 2014 season when it beat LaGrange and Northgate.

Bowdon figures to be a challenging opponent for Troup.

Bowdon, which reached the state quarterfinals in 2013 and made it to the second round of the playoffs a year ago, opened its season with a 20-14 win over Bremen.

“They have tradition, and we wanted to play a quality team at this point in the season, who would also bring a good gate, and they travel very well,” Troup head coach Tanner Glisson said.

Troup will visit Lamar County next week, and it will have the following week off before opening its Region 5-AAAA schedule on Sept. 23 against Chapel Hill.

LaGrange bounced back from an opening-night loss to Callaway to handle Villa Rica with ease last week.

If LaGrange is going to make it two in a row, it’ll need to get a road win over a Griffin team that opened with a wild 53-50 win over Spalding County last week.

LaGrange and Griffin are playing for the first time since 1999.

LaGrange will host East Coweta next week, and following a week off, it will play its Region 5-AAAA opener at Central-Carroll on Sept. 23.

Callaway, which has beaten LaGrange and Handley to begin the season, will next play Columbus on Sept. 8 at Memorial Stadium in Columbus.

Callaway will play Upson-Lee on Sept. 16 and Harris County on Sept. 23 before taking another week off, and it begins its Region 5-AA schedule on Oct. 7 at Lamar County.

