Warriors make it two in a row

LAGRANGE – It was a winning Thursday afternoon for LaGrange Academy’s boys’ soccer team, which beat rival Oak Mountain 3-1 in its region opener.

John Whitlow scored twice on penalty kicks, and Mason Brown added a goal as the Warriors improved to 2-0 on the young season.

Goal keeper Riley Hess had a big day as the Warriors got it done on the defensive end as well.

“That was a good game,” said Zac Knight, LaGrange Academy’s new head coach. “They’re a good team. We’re young, and still growing, so that was important for them.”

The Warriors won a state championship last season in the Georgia Independent Christian Athletic Association, but most of the starters from that team graduated.

This is a youthful and inexperienced team with three eighth-graders and two ninth-graders starting, and it is being led by a new coach.

Mike Petite, the long-time coach at LaGrange Academy, is now at Callaway High, and Knight was tasked as his replacement.

“They’re growing,” Knight said. “The biggest thing is attitude. You didn’t see them argue one time or throw their hands up to the referee. That’s life. You can’t change it.”

Knight added that “they all treat each other with respect.”

Despite the inexperience, the Warriors are off to a fast start this season.

LaGrange Academy opened with a 3-0 road win over Peachtree Academy before handling Oak Mountain.

“I want them to be confident in the wins to show what they can do, but at the same time, I don’t want them to get cocky,” Knight said.

SOFTBALL: It was a tough day for LaGrange Academy, which fell to Flint River 18-1 in its first region game.

LaGrange Academy scored its lone run in the third inning when Leah Major and Felicity Liechty had back-to-back hits with two outs.

LaGrange Academy head coach Charles Parker said the team hurt itself with some defensive miscues.

“When you’re giving up six, seven, eight outs in an inning, it’s frustrating,” Parker said.

Major had two hits and reached on an error for LaGrange Academy.

LaGrange Academy’s Mason Brown chases the ball down during Thursday’s home match against Oak Mountain. LaGrange Academy won 3-1.

Kevin Eckleberry | Daily News http://lagrangenews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_LGA3.jpg LaGrange Academy’s Mason Brown chases the ball down during Thursday’s home match against Oak Mountain. LaGrange Academy won 3-1.

Kevin Eckleberry | Daily News LaGrange Academy first baseman Amber Corley reaches for a ball during Thursday’s game against Flint River.

Kevin Eckleberry | Daily News http://lagrangenews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_LGA2.jpg LaGrange Academy first baseman Amber Corley reaches for a ball during Thursday’s game against Flint River.

Kevin Eckleberry | Daily News

