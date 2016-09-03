LaGrange drops one on road to Griffin

GRIFFIN – It was one of those nights for the LaGrange Grangers.

Facing a strong Griffin team, LaGrange was unable to get much done on either side of the ball on the way to a 51-0 loss.

Offensively, LaGrange was unable to find success against Griffin, and it didn’t get a first down until late in the second quarter.

Griffin, meanwhile, scored at least 50 points for the second straight game after beating Spalding County 53-50 in last week’s season opener.

LaGrange was down 24-0 when quarterback Nathan Cronic completed a long pass to Jamari Thrash in the second quarter to put the ball in Griffin territory.

LaGrange was stopped on fourth down, though, and Griffin responded with a touchdown drive to take a 31-0 lead.

Griffin had the ball in LaGrange territory in the closing moments of the second quarter, and Jadarius Young came through with a sack to at least keep the deficit from growing any larger, and it was a 31-0 game at the half.

The second half was more of the same, with Griffin continuing to dominate the game on both sides of the ball.

LaGrange (1-2) will look to get back on track when it hosts East Coweta on Friday.

After a week off, LaGrange will begin its Region 5-AAAA schedule with a game at Central-Carroll on Sept. 23.

Also on Friday, Lafayette Christian (1-2) beat Central-Christian 40-16 for its first win of the season.

It was a big win for the Cougars, who came into the game with an 0-2 record.

OF NOTE: For more on Lafayette Christian’s game, see Monday’s sports section.

