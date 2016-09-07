Callaway has no trouble with visiting Sandy Creek

HOGANSVILLE – The Callaway Lady Cavaliers tuned up for Thursday’s key region softball game at Temple with a 14-1 victory over Sandy Creek on Tuesday.

Oeisha Jenkins pitched three dominant innings to get the win, and Callaway banged out 12 hits in a game limited to four innings because of the run rule.

Callaway (7-9 overall), which has dropped its first two Region 5-AA games, will try to get on the board in region play with a win over Temple.

In its first two region games, Callaway lost to Lamar County 6-0 and Heard County 16-2.

“We need to have a good game,” Callaway head coach Ashley Summerlin said. “Win that game, and we kind of get things rolling.”

In Tuesday’s game, it was all Callaway.

On the mound, Jenkins gave up two hits and an unearned run in her three innings, and she struck out six and didn’t walk anybody.

Skylar Rice pitched the fourth and final inning and didn’t allow a run with a strikeout.

“It was good to get her in the game,” Summerlin said of Rice.

Everyone in the lineup contributed to the offensive outbust.

KeKe Talley had two hits and two RBIs, Jasmine Dukes had two hits and two runs scored, and Kourtney Greer had two hits with three runs scored.

Leadoff hitter Kelly Carlisle had a hit and an RBI, Jenkins had a double, Rice scored a run and had an RBI, Acia Stephens was on base twice with a hit and a walk, Makayla Davis reached base twice and scored two runs, Carley Turner walked and scored a run, and Leijorey Sanders scored two runs as a courtesy runner for Jenkins.

“Everybody in our lineup had a hit today,” Summerlin said. “It was a good day.”

LAGRANGE: Central-Carroll got another dominant pitching performance from Emily Williams on the way to a 12-0 victory over LaGrange on Tuesday.

Williams, who had a no-hitter with 22 strikeouts last week against Troup, had 10 strikeouts in Tuesday’s game, which was shortened to four innings because of the run rule.

LaGrange, which fell to 2-4 in Region 5-AAAA, will visit Bowdon today before hosting region foe Cedartown on Thursday.

Reach Kevin Eckleberry at (706) 884-7311 or on Twitter @lagrangesports

Callaway’s Oeisha Jenkins pitched three innings of one-hit softball in Tuesday’s win over Sandy Creek.

Kevin Eckleberry | Daily News http://lagrangenews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_CHS-jenkins.jpg Callaway’s Oeisha Jenkins pitched three innings of one-hit softball in Tuesday’s win over Sandy Creek.

Kevin Eckleberry | Daily News Jasmine Dukes had two of Callaway’s 13 hits during Tuesday’s game.

Kevin Eckleberry | Daily News http://lagrangenews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_CHS-dukes.jpg Jasmine Dukes had two of Callaway’s 13 hits during Tuesday’s game.

Kevin Eckleberry | Daily News