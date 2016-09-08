Kuerzi’s home run not enough for LaGrange

LAGRANGE – LaGrange High’s softball team stepped out of region play on Wednesday for a road game against Bowdon.

It was a tie game heading to the bottom of the sixth inning, and Bowdon scored eight straight runs to claim a 10-2 victory.

Lauren Kuerzi hit her sixth home run of the season in the loss, and LaGrange finished with seven hits.

Kuerzi, Te’a Winston, and Katelyn Hill each had two hits, and Kayla Montieth also had a hit.

Hannah Karcher pitched all 5 2/3 innings for LaGrange.

LaGrange started quickly, with Kuerzi’s home run highlighting a two-run top of the first inning.

Winston led off with a base hit, and two batters later, Kuerzi drove the ball over the center-field fence for the home run, and LaGrange led 2-0.

Bowdon answered with two runs in the bottom of the first to pull even.

It remained a 2-2 game until Bowdon broke it open in the bottom of the sixth, and the game ended via the run rule once LaGrange fell behind by eight runs.

LaGrange (5-12 overall) will look to improve on its 2-4 Region 5-AAAA record when it hosts Cedartown today at 5:30 p.m.

In the first meeting between those two teams, it was Cedartown claiming an 8-0 home victory.

Also today, Callaway will look for its first Region 5-AA win after two losses when it visits Temple.

Troup was supposed to play Sandy Creek today, but that game has been postponed until later in the month.

