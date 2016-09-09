Warriors drop home soccer match in overtime

LAGRANGE – The LaGrange Academy boys’ soccer team pushed Brandon Hall to overtime in a home game on Thursday before falling 2-1.

It was the first loss of the season for the Warriors, who were victorious in their first two matches.

John Whitlow scored LaGrange Academy’s lone goal on a penalty kick.

COLLEGE SOCCER: LaGrange College’s women’s soccer team fell to visiting Belhaven 2-1 on Thursday at home.

The Panthers were up 1-0 at the half thanks to a successful penalty kick by Sydney Aronson.

Belhaven pulled even 13 minutes into the second half, and it added two more goals to get the win.

Jesse Grogan had nine saves for the Panthers, who were out-shot 21-6.

LaGrange College will host Berea on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

LaGrange College’s men’s team, which fell to Guilford 5-1 on Monday, will be at home today at 6 p.m. against Toccoa Falls.

In Monday’s game, LaGrange College freshman Errick Sturm notched his first collegiate goal in the 19th minute, and it tied things up at 1-1.

Guilford scored the game’s final four goals.

