Troup moves to 3-1 with blowout win

BARNESVILLE – The Troup Tigers proved they could win on their home turf by capturing back-to-back victories over Kendrick and Bowdon.

Now, Troup has shown it can get it done on the road as well.

Facing home-standing Lamar County on Friday, Troup took control of the game late in the second half on the way to a 47-21 victory to improve to 3-1.

Troup is off next week, and it will begin its Region 5-AAAA schedule on Sept. 23 at home against Chapel Hill.

“I’m just proud of the guys,” Troup head coach Tanner Glisson said. “We could be 4-0. But we’ll take 3-1. We’ll get an off week before we play the first region game, and I’m just real happy for our guys. That was about as good as we’ve executed since I’ve been here.”

For much of the first half, Lamar County was able to keep pace with Troup, and the game was tied 14-14 with a little more than four minutes remaining in the second quarter.

Troup scored a pair of touchdowns to take a 28-14 lead at the half, though.

The Tigers kept it going in the second half, building a 47-14 lead before Lamar County scored a pair of late touchdowns to make the final score more respectable.

Troup scored five consecutive touchdowns at one point to hand Lamar County a rare blowout loss.

Troup had everything working.

The offense was unstoppable, with the Tigers chewing up huge chunks of yardage on the ground and through the air.

Freshman wide receiver Kobe Hudson had a pair of scoring catches from Montez Crowe, one for about 50 yards and the other covering around 30 yards.

Crowe added two touchdown runs, including a 1-yard run on the final play of the first half that gave Troup a 28-14 lead, and he also threw a scoring pass to senior Chanse Hill.

Jackson Davis added a 1-yard scoring run in the first half, and Camren Russell had a touchdown run of 15 yards in the second half.

In the special-teams department, Carson Wreyford had a punt that was downed at the 2-yard line, and that led to a Troup touchdown.

