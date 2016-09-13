Cavaliers go for four straight

LAGRANGE – The Callaway Cavaliers are off to a perfect start, and they’ll look to keep it going when they return to Callaway Stadium on Friday to take on Upson-Lee.

LaGrange and Troup, meanwhile, are off this week as they prepare for the start of region play, and Lafayette Christian returns from a week off to play CrossPointe in a key region game.

Callaway moved to 3-0 with last week’s 28-7 road win over Columbus.

Columbus pulled even at 7-7 early in the second quarter, but it was outscored 21-0 the rest of the way.

“It was a big win for us against a good football team,” Callaway head coach Pete Wiggins said.

Next up is an Upson-Lee team that is looking to bounce back from a 53-7 loss to Griffin.

Upson-Lee was impressive in its first two games, though, beating Shaw 23-13 and Columbus 20-0 before running into the Griffin buzz saw.

Callaway will visit Harris County next week before taking a week off, and it will begin Region 5-AA play on Oct. 7 at Lamar County.

Troup is riding high.

Troup lost its season opener to Hardaway, but it has won three in a row since then, including Friday’s 47-28 road win over Lamar County.

Following the off week, Troup will return to the field on Sept. 23 for its Region 5-AAAA opener against Chapel Hill, and that game will be played at Callaway Stadium.

That will be the first of six consecutive region games for Troup, which will be looking to lock up one of the region’s four state-playoff berths.

Chapel Hill, which wraps up its non-region schedule with a game at Whitewater this week, is coming off a hard-fought 28-27 loss to Starr’s Mill last week.

Chapel Hill (1-1-1), which began the season with a 6-6 tie against Fayette County, blanked Lithia Springs 27-0 before losing to Starr’s Mill by one point.

LaGrange heads into its off week on the heels of a difficult two-week stretch.

LaGrange evened its record at 1-1 with a 28-7 victory over Villa Rica, but over the past two games, it has lost to Griffin 51-0 and East Coweta 42-0.

LaGrange will have two weeks to get ready for its Region 5-AAAA opener at Central-Carroll on Sept. 23.

Central, which finished second to Callaway in Region 5-AAA last season, is struggling.

With last week’s 12-7 loss to North Clayton, Central-Carroll is 0-3, and it has only scored 20 points in three games.

Central-Carroll visits Heard County this week before hosting LaGrange.

In eight-man football, Lafayette Christian will look to improve on its 1-2 record when it hosts CrossPointe Christian Academy.

After dropping its first two games, Lafayette Christian beat Central-Christian to get on track.

THIS WEEK’S GAMES

FRIDAY

Upson-Lee at Callaway, 7:30 p.m.

CrossPointe at Lafayette Christian, 7:30 p.m.

NOTE: LaGrange and Troup are off

Reach Kevin Eckleberry at (706) 884-7311 or on Twitter @lagrangesports

The Callaway Cavaliers will be at home on Friday against Upson-Lee. Kevin Eckleberry | Daily News http://lagrangenews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_CHS1-2.jpg The Callaway Cavaliers will be at home on Friday against Upson-Lee. Kevin Eckleberry | Daily News

Callaway at home against Upson-Lee