Impressive road showing for surging Tigers

BARNESVILLE – It had all the indications of a shootout.

In the first half of Friday’s game in Barnesville, Lamar County and Troup were both chewing up big chunks of yardage, and the game was tied 14-14.

What looked like it could be a classic, back-and-forth game was about to become a blowout, though.

Beginning with a Jackson Davis scoring run with about four minutes to go in the second quarter, Troup scored five consecutive touchdowns to build a 47-14 lead.

Lamar County was able to score a pair of touchdowns late, but the outcome had already been determined, and Troup rolled to a 47-28 victory.

It was a complete performance.

Quarterback Montez Crowe threw for 232 yards with five total touchdowns (three passing and two rushing), and Troup ran for 188 yards and had four touchdowns on the ground.

Troup’s defense, after stumbling a bit early, put the clamps on Lamar County and had a solid showing.

Troup’s special-teams play, which has been exceptional all season, thrived again on Friday.

Carson Wreyford averaged 45 yards on his two punts, and one of them was downed inside the 2-yard line.

Wreyford was also 5-for-5 on his extra-point attempts.

Also, Chanse Hill had a 25-yard punt return that led to a score.

Troup and Lamar County were swapping touchdowns for awhile, and the score was deadlocked at 14-14 in the second quarter.

After a long kickoff return by Camren Russell, Troup drove and took the lead on a 1-yard scoring run by Davis with about four minutes left in the first half.

Following a defensive stop, Troup scored again, this time on a Crowe 1-yard keeper, and it was a 28-14 lead at the half.

Troup poured it on in the second half.

A scoring run by Russell and a second touchdown catch by Hudson pushed the lead to 41-14.

With a little more than five minutes to play, Chanse Hill got into the act with a touchdown catch to cap the scoring for Troup.

With a running clock and facing Troup’s reserves, Lamar County scored twice in the closing minutes to make the final score a bit more respectable.

Crowe had a tremendous game.

The junior completed 12-of-17 passes for 232 yards with three touchdowns, and he didn’t throw any interceptions.

Crowe’s favorite target on Friday, and all season long, has been Hudson, a freshman who has made an electrifying debut as a high-school player.

Hudson had five catches for 148 yards, an average of nearly 30 yards, and his two touchdowns covered about 80 yards.

Hill added two catches for 37 yards with a touchdown, Ken Truitt had two receptions for 33 yards, and Macenta Stafford made one catch for 14 yards.

In the ground game, Davis and Russell were a formidable duo, combining for nearly 200 yards.

Davis carried the ball 14 times for 91 yards with a touchdown, and Russell had 11 carries for 80 yards with a touchdown.

Among the defensive leaders was sophomore defensive lineman Kaliff Thornton, who had 11 total tackles, and three of them were behind the line of scrimmage.

Linebackers Kevin Martin and Jarred Lane added 12 and 11 tackles, respectively, and linebacker Detrick Tucker forced a fumble.

Troup is off this week, and it will be back on the field on Sept. 23 to face Chapel Hill in its Region 5-AAAA opener.

Troup quarterback Montez Crowe threw for 232 yards with two touchdown passes, and he also had two scoring runs against Lamar County. Troup's defense delivered a strong performance in Friday's win over Lamar County. Troup's Carson Wreyford made five extra points and averaged 45 yards on two punts against Lamar County. One of his punts was downed on the 2-yard line.

