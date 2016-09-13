LaGrange drops non-region game to Bowdon

LAGRANGE – The LaGrange Lady Grangers stepped out of region play to take on a strong Bowdon squad on Monday at home, and it was the visiting team coming away with a 10-0 victory.

LaGrange was limited to two hits, and it committed four errors in a game that was shortened to five innings because of the run rule.

Bowdon was up by four when it put six runs on the board in the top of the fourth inning to take a 10-0 lead, and that’s the way the game ended.

Lauren Kuerzi and Katelyn Hill had LaGrange’s lone hits, and Shaq Sutton reached on a walk.

Haley Smiley had a big day for Bowdon with two hits and two RBIs, and she had a solo home run in the fourth inning that banged off the scoreboard behind the left-field fence.

Anna Grizzard and Laken Thompson each had two hits and two RBIs for Bowdon, which beat LaGrange 8-0 earlier this season.

Treasure Shaw was the winning pitcher, and Hannah Karcher pitched all five innings for LaGrange.

Bowdon scored three runs in the first inning and two more in the second before breaking it open in the fourth inning.

LaGrange will return to its Region 5-AAAA schedule on Thursday when it hosts Troup.

Callaway’s softball team was supposed to play Landmark Christian on Monday, but that game was postponed because of rain.

Callaway will visit Haralson County on Wednesday in a non-region game.

Troup’s softball team will host Heard County today in a tune-up for Thursday’s showdown with LaGrange.

LaGrange beat Troup 8-2 on Aug. 23 in the previous meeting between the two county rivals.

LaGrange right fielder Shamiracle Mahone gets ready to make a catch during Monday's game against Bowdon. Kevin Eckleberry | Daily News LaGrange shortstop Lauren Kuerzi gets reaady to put a tag down during Monday's loss to Bowdon. Kevin Eckleberry | Daily News