Callaway moves up to third in AP poll

HOGANSVILLE – The Callaway Cavaliers are moving up.

Callaway, coming off a 28-7 road win over the Columbus Blue Devils last week, have climbed to third in this week’s Associated Press Class AA poll, which is voted on by sports writers across the state.

Callaway was fourth in the previous week’s poll, and it moved up a spot after Vidalia lost.

Fitzgerald continues to hold down the top spot and Benedictine is second, and those two teams split each of the 15 first-place votes.

Jefferson County is fourth, and Brooks County rounds out the top five.

The rest of the Class AA top 10 is Model, Rabun County, Vidalia, Dublin and Heard County, which fell from seventh after losing to Darlington.

Callaway (3-0) will look to maintain its perfect record when it hosts Upson-Lee on Friday, and it will wrap up its non-region schedule with a game at Harris County next week.

All five of Callaway’s non-region games are against teams in higher classifications.

That hasn’t been a problem so far, with Callaway beating LaGrange, Handley (Ala.) and Columbus while scoring at least 28 points in each of those games.

In Class AAAA, Region 5-AAAA is well-represented with two teams in the top 10.

Defending state champion Cartersville is ranked first, and Sandy Creek is sixth.

Troup and LaGrange are both in Region 5-AAAA, and they’ll have games with Cartersville and Sandy Creek down the road.

In the state’s highest classification, Class AAAAAAA, Mill Creek is holding down the top spot, and Houston County is ranked first in Class AAAAAA.

Stockbridge is ranked first in Class AAAAA, Liberty leads the way in Class AAA, and Eagle’s Landing is first in Class A.

STATE RANKINGS

CLASS AAAAAAA

1 – Mill Creek

2 – Roswell

3 – Grayson

4 – Norcross

5 – McEachern

6 – Lassiter

7 – Newton

8 – Lowndes

9 – South Forsyth

10 – Brookwood

CLASS AAAAAA

1 – Houston County

2 – Northside-Warner Robins

3 – Valdosta

4 – Dalton

5 – Northgate

6 – Lee County

7 – Tucker

8 – Glynn Academy

9 – Harrison

10 – Creekside

CLASS AAAAA

1 – Stockbridge

2 – Buford

3 – Carrollton

4 – Ware County

5 – Kell

6 – Jones County

7 – Thomas County Central

8 – Griffin

9 – Grady

10 – Arabia Mountain

Class AAAA

1 – Cartersville

2 – Thomson

3 – Blessed Trinity

4 – Woodward Academy

5 – Mary Persons

6 – Sandy Creek

7 – Marist

8 – Jefferson

9 – Burke County

10 – Ridgeland

CLASS AAA

1 – Liberty County

2 – Greater Atlanta Christian

3 – Pace Academy

4 – Lovett

5 – Cedar Grove

6 – Peach County

7 – Dawson County

8 – Westminster

9 – Calhoun

10 – Crisp Conty

CLASS AA

1 – Fitzgerald

2 – Benedictine

3 – Callaway

4 – Jefferson County

5 – Brooks County

6 – Model

7 – Rabun County

8 – Vidalia

9 – Dublin

10 – Heard County

CLASS A

1 – Eagle’s Landing

2 – Wesleyan

3 – Commerce

4 – Prince Avenue Christian

5 – Clinch County

6 – Macon County

7 – Emanuel County Institute

8 – Darlington

9 – Fellowship Christian

10 – Marion County

