Callaway softball team falters in road game

LAGRANGE – It’s a slow week for the Callaway High softball team.

Callaway played its one and only game of the week on Wednesday, and it could have gone better, with home-standing Haralson County claiming an 11-0 win.

Callaway was supposed to play Landmark Christian on Monday, but that game was postponed because of weather concerns.

Callaway was limited to one hit, and that came off the bat of Oeisha Jenkins.

Callaway (7-10 overall) was coming off a big 10-1 road win over Temple last week that improved its Region 5-AA record to 1-2.

Callaway will be back in action on Tuesday as it plays region foe Lamar County for the second time.

In the first meeting, Callaway lost 6-0 at Lamar County.

Reach Kevin Eckleberry at (706) 884-7311 or on Twitter @lagrangesports