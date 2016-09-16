LaGrange Academy falls in home softball game

LAGRANGE – LaGrange Academy’s softball team started out well with a run in the first inning, but the rest of the game belonged to Piedmont Academy, which captured a 15-1 victory.

In the first inning, Sydney Emerson walked, stole second, and then scored on an error to give LaGrange Academy a run.

LaGrange Academy was held scoreless after that, and Reagan Terry had the only hit for the home team.

LaGrange Academy will look to get back on the winning track when it hosts Westwood today, with first pitch set for 5 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL: LaGrange High dropped a pair of home matches to Central-Carroll and Opelika (Ala.) on Thursday.

In the first match against Central-Carroll, LaGrange lost a marathon first set 30-28 before falling in the second set as well.

LaGrange then lost in straight sets to Opelika.

“We hung in there,” LaGrange coach Angie Newton said. “We’d get down, and we’d come back. The girls stayed positive throughout the whole game, and it just didn’t fall our way.”

Newton said setters Madison Lewis and Caitlin Morman “did a really good job,” and that some other players continued to perform well filling in for an injured starter.

“Some girls that came off the bench did a good job off the back row,” Newton said.

LaGrange has been competitive against its region opponents this season, and Newton believes her team has what it takes to reach state.

“When they’re on their A game, they can go a long way,” Newton said.

