Cougars can’t overcome deficit in home loss

LAGRANGE – The Lafayette Christian School Cougars fell behind 20-0 in the second half, and while they picked up the pace and scored three touchdowns, they ended up losing to CrossPointe Christian 42-23.

The loss, which came on homecoming night, left the Cougars with a 1-3 record.

“We have a hard time getting out of the gate,” Lafayette Christian head coach Nate Shaw said. “We just start slow, and it’s tough to get going.”

The Cougars were down 12-0 at the half, and they were trailing 20-0 in the second half before they rallied, but it wasn’t enough.

Lafayette Christian’s first touchdown came on a 6-yard run by quarterback Landon Whitley, and Nathan Fain made the extra point.

Later in the second half, Whitley had another touchdown run on a quarterback draw, and he completed a pass to Jess Hill for the two-point conversion.

Whitley then threw a touchdown pass to Josh Shepherd, and he also found Fain for a two-point completion to cap the scoring.

