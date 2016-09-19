Academy softball team rolls at home

LAGRANGE – LaGrange Academy’s softball team had a good time on their home field on Friday afternoon, rolling to an 18-6 win over Westwood.

Reagan Terry had two of LaGrange Academy’s six hits, including an RBI double.

Amber Corley, Ruthie Kelsey, Sydney Emerson and Sydney Anderson also had hits for LaGrange Academy.

Terry was the starting and winning pitcher, and Emerson pitched the fourth and final inning.

LaGrange Academy (4-8) has four regular-season games remaining, and it will be at home on Thursday against Griffin Christian, and that will be senior day.

TROUP: The Region 5-AAAA schedule continued for the Troup Lady Tigers, who lost both ends of a doubleheader against Cartersville on Saturday.

Cartersville, which was the host team, won the first game 8-2 before completing the sweep with a 12-0 win.

Junior catcher Maddie Weathers had a big day for Troup, going 4-for-6 in the two games combined with two RBIs.

In the first game, Weathers was 3-for-4, and she drove in both runs in the 8-2 loss.

Leadoff hitter Kayla Lane was on base twice and she scored a run, Madison McCartney had a hit, and Lauren Brooks walked twice and scored a run.

In the second game, Weathers had a two-out single in the first inning, and that was Troup’s only hit.

Troup has four regular-season games remaining, including Tuesday’s home game against Cedartown and a road game against Central-Carroll on Thursday.

In other prep softball this week, LaGrange will have five games, including four against Region 5-AAAA opponents.

LaGrange hosts Newnan today before finishing the week with four region games.

LaGrange visits Sandy Creek on Tuesday and hosts Chapel Hill on Thursday, and it will be at home for a doubleheader against Cartersville on Saturday.

Callaway has two Region 5-AA games this week.

Callaway is at home against Lamar County on Tuesday, and it visits Heard County on Thursday.

OF NOTE: For more photos from Friday’s LaGrange Academy game, check out facebook.com/LDNsports

Reach Kevin Eckleberry at (706) 884-7311 or on Twitter @lagrangesports

LaGrange Academy’s Felicity Liechty puts a ball in play during Friday’s win over Westwood. Kevin Eckleberry | Daily News http://lagrangenews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_LGA2-00.jpg LaGrange Academy’s Felicity Liechty puts a ball in play during Friday’s win over Westwood. Kevin Eckleberry | Daily News LaGrange Academy’s Sydney Emerson was one of two pitchers used in Friday’s game. Kevin Eckleberry | Daily News http://lagrangenews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_LGA3-9.jpg LaGrange Academy’s Sydney Emerson was one of two pitchers used in Friday’s game. Kevin Eckleberry | Daily News

Lady Warriors capture 18-6 win