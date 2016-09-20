Panthers’ quarterback honored for big game

LAGRANGE – On the heels of his record-setting day, LaGrange College quarterback Connor Blair has been named the USA South offensive player of the week.

Blair established a new school record for passing yards in a game during Saturday’s 54-17 road win over Ave Maria (Fla.).

Blair had the previous school record of 460 yards in a game, and he bettered that by throwing for 520 yards with six touchdowns against Ave Maria.

Blair has been putting up huge numbers in head coach Matt Mumme’s pass-oriented offense.

In three games, Blair has thrown for 1,264 yards, good for an average of 421 yards per game, and he has 11 touchdowns.

Another LaGrange College player, Quentin Dixon, was nominated as the USA South defensive rookie of the week, an honor that went to Cedric Brown of Maryville.

Dixon had two tackles and a forced fumble against Ave Maria.

Last week, a former LaGrange High standout was recognized for his contributions as a scout-team player on the LaGrange College team.

Freshman Guy Wegienka was selected as the Panthers’ defensive scout team player of the week, while Josh Preston earned that honor on the offensive side.

Wegienka was a standout football player and wrestler at LaGrange High, and he is a defensive lineman for the Panthers.

SOCCER: LaGrange College’s Levi Gehman was nominated as the USA South rookie of the week, an award that went to Baboucarr Njie of North Carolina-Wesleyna.

In a 4-2 win over USA South rival Huntingdon, Gehman had two goals.

VOLLEYBALL: LaGrange College’s Lexi Hall was one of the nominees for USA South player of the week.

Hall helped the Panthers go 3-0 in the Huntingdon Hawks Invitational on Saturday, and she had 13 kills and 10 digs in a win over Huntingdon.

