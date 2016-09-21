Callaway, Heard both ranked in top 10 in Class AA

HOGANSVILLE – If the Callaway Cavaliers and Heard County Braves keep winning, when they face off next month it will be a showdown of top-10 teams.

The Associated Press high-school poll was released on Tuesday, and Callaway and Heard County are both among the top 10 teams in Class AA.

Two other teams in Region 5-AA, Lamar County and Temple, received votes as well, although they didn’t crack the top 10.

Callaway improved to 4-0 with last week’s impressive 34-7 home win over Upson-Lee, and it will complete its non-region schedule with a game at Harris County on Friday.

After a week off, Callaway will jump into Region 5-AA competition with a game at Lamar County on Oct. 7, and it will be at home on Oct. 13 for the showdown against Heard County.

Heard County, which improved to 4-1 with a 28-7 home win over Central-Carroll last week, will host Temple on Friday in its region opener, and it will have a week off before facing Callaway.

The other two Region 5-AA teams receiving votes are Temple (4-0) and Lamar County (3-1), and Spencer (3-1) has also earned some votes throughout the season.

Only one team in the region, Jordan (0-5), doesn’t have a winning record.

In Class AAAA, Cartersville continues to be a unanimous number one pick, while Sandy Creek is ranked fifth.

Cartersville and Sandy Creek are both in Region 5-AAAA along with LaGrange and Troup.

In the state’s largest classification, Class AAAAAAA, Mill Creek is ranked first, Houston County leads the way in Class AAAAAA, and Stockbridge is tops in Class AAAAA, with powerhouse Buford a close second.

Greater Atlanta Christian is ranked first in Class AAA, and Eagle’s Landing Christian is first in Class A.

CLASS AAAAAAA

1 – Mill Creek

2 – Roswell

3 – Grayson

4 – Norcross

5 – McEachern

6 – Lassiter

7 – Lowndes

8 – South Forsyth

9 – North cobb

10 – Parkview

CLASS AAAAAA

1 – Houston County

2 – Northside-Warner Robins

3 – Valdosta

4 – Dalton

5 – Northgate

6 – Lee County

7 – Tucker

8 – Glynn Academy

9 – Harrison

10 – Alexander,

(tie) Mays

CLASS AAAAA

1 – Stockbridge

2 – Buford

3 – Carrollton

4 – Kell

5 – Griffin

6 – Thomas County Central

7 – Grady

8 – Arabia Mountain

9 – Ware County

10 – Woodland-Stockbridge

Class AAAA

1 – Cartersville

2 – Thomson

3 – Blessed Trinity

4 – Woodward Academy

5 – Sandy Creek

6 – Jefferson

7 – Burke County

8 – Mary Persons

9 – Ridgeland

10 – Oconee County

Class AAA

1 – Greater Atlanta Christian

2 – Liberty County

3 – Pace Academy

4 – Cedar Grove

5 – Peach County

6 – Westminster

7 – Calhoun

8 – Crisp County

9 – Lovett

10 – Central-Macon

Class AA

1 – Fitzgerald

2 – Benedictine

3 – Jefferson County

4 – Callaway

5 – Brooks County

6 – Model

7 – Rabun County

8 – Vidalia

9 – Dublin

10 – Heard County

Class A

1 – Eagle’s Landing

2 – Wesleyan

3 – Prince Avenue Christian

4 – Commerce

5 – Clinch County

6 – Emanuel County Institute

7 – Macon County

8 – Darlington

9 – Fellowship Christian

10 – Landmark Christian

