Troup volleyball team sews up second spot

The Troup High volleyball team wrapped up the number two seed for next month’s Region 5-AAAA tournament by beating Cedartown and Central-Carroll on Tuesday.

Troup improved to 5-1 in the region, and it will be the number two seed behind Sandy Creek.

If Troup finishes second or higher in the region tournament, it will host a first-round game in the state tournament.

“We’re happy to be playing good right now, and hopefully we’ll get that one or two seed coming out of region and be able to host,” Troup head coach Jodi Dowden said.

Troup didn’t have much trouble winning Tuesday’s matches.

Troup beat Cedartown 25-13 and 25-4, and it followed that up with a 25-7, 25-8 victory over Central-Carroll.

Against Central-Carroll, Bailey Lawson, Savannah Laney and Anna Murphy each had about a 40-percent kill percentage, Jayde Dowden had 13 assists, and Madi Jeter and Tori Cason got it done defensively with a combined 15 digs.

In the Cedartown match, Akhea Mitchell had seven kills and Lauren Sheets had five kills, and Murphy, Laney and Lawson had multiple kills.

Dowden had 13 assists against Cedartown.

Troup had a big day serving with just a handful of errors, and Dowden and Lawson had numerous aces, and Regina Hernandez also had a few aces.

Callaway’s volleyball team splits its matches with Early County and Jordan on Tuesday.

Callaway beat Early County 25-16 and 27-25, and it lost in straight sets to Jordan.

In high-school soccer, LaGrange Academy’s boys’ team fell to Furtah Prep 4-1 on Tuesday.

Brandon Haynes scored LaGrange Academy’s lone goal.

