Troup drops region game to Cedartown

LAGRANGE – The Troup Lady Tigers were unable to get much going against Cedartown on Tuesday.

In a Region 5-AAAA softball game, Troup was limited to a handful of hits on the way to an 11-0 loss to a strong Cedartown team.

The game ended after four innings because of the run rule.

Troup’s best scoring chance came in the third inning.

Kayla Lane led off with a double, and Abby Taylor followed with a bunt single, and Troup had two base runners on with no outs.

The Lady Tigers were unable to push a run across, though.

Troup finishes the week with another challenging game on Thursday on the road against Central-Carroll.

CALLAWAY: Callaway’s softball team hung tough with Lamar County for most of the way before falling 13-6.

It was a 7-4 game heading to the seventh inning, and Lamar County scored seven runs to take a commanding lead.

Callaway did fare much better at the plate than it did in a previous 6-0 loss to Lamar County in its Region 5-AA opener.

“Our girls competed,” Callaway head coach Ashley Summerlin said. “That team was in a dogfight the whole game until the last inning.”

Summerlin was encouraged by how much better his team played against Lamar County the second time around, and he’s hoping that progress will continue through the region tournament next month.

“The whole goal is to continue to press forward and get ready for the region tournament,” Summerlin said. “You get to the region tourney, anything can happen. That’s our goal is to be playing our best ball at the end.”

Skylar Rice led Callaway at the plate in Tuesday’s game with three hits, Oeisha Jenkins had two hits, and Kourtney Greer, Jasmine Dukes and Lydia Bartlett had one hit apiece.

“That was big for our confidence,” Summerlin said. “It’s good for the girls to know they can compete with them.”

LAGRANGE: LaGrange High went on the road and beat Sandy Creek 15-3 on Tuesday in a Region 5-AAAA game.

After scoring three runs in each of the first two innings, LaGrange broke it open with seven runs in the third inning before scoring two more in the fourth.

Destiny Fitzpatrick had a hit, two walks and three RBIs for LaGrange, and Shaq Sutton also had a hit with three RBIs.

Mo Strozier had a hit and two walks and she drove in two runs, and Te’a Winston and Zykeria Brewer each had a hit and an RBI.

Katelyn Hill also had an RBI for LaGrange.

Hannah Karcher was the starting pitcher, and she worked 3 1/3 innings and gave up just one hit and no runs to get the win.

Reach Kevin Eckleberry at (706) 884-7311 or on Twitter @lagrangesports

Troup’s Maddie Weathers races toward first base after putting a ball in play during Tuesday’s loss to Cedartown. Kevin Eckleberry | Daily News http://lagrangenews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_troup1-6.jpg Troup’s Maddie Weathers races toward first base after putting a ball in play during Tuesday’s loss to Cedartown. Kevin Eckleberry | Daily News Callaway’s Skylar Rice had three hits during Tuesday’s loss to Lamar County. Kevin Eckleberry | Daily News http://lagrangenews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_CHS-rice.jpg Callaway’s Skylar Rice had three hits during Tuesday’s loss to Lamar County. Kevin Eckleberry | Daily News

Lady Bulldogs pull away for road win